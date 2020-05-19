Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pro-Iranian Iraqis ransack Saudi TV channel’s Baghdad bureau

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns yesterday’s attack on the Baghdad bureau of the Saudi TV channel MBC, which was ransacked by masked individuals linked to pro-Iranian groups. The Iraqi authorities must protect the journalists working for this TV channel, RSF said.Shortly before the MBC bureau was stormed and

© Reporters without borders -


