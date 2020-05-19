Tolerance.ca
Journalist receiving protection gunned down in northwestern Mexico

NewsLast weekend’s murder of a local online newspaper editor receiving police protection in northwestern Mexico must be the subject of an exhaustive investigation focused on the links to his work, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said. Jorge Miguel Armenta Ávalos was the third journalist to be killed in Mexico this year.The founder and editor of Medios Obson El Tiempo, Jorge Miguel Armenta Ávalos, 44, was gunned down by four masked men arm

