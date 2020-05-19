Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Abusive Transfers of Asylum Seekers to Guatemala

Expand Two asylum seekers, one from El Salvador, one from Honduras, wait inside a migrant house in Guatemala City after being sent to Guatemala from the United States on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, under an “asylum cooperative agreement” between the two countries. © 2019 AP Photo/Oliverde Ros (Washington, DC) – An agreement between the United States and Guatemala effectively compels Salvadoran and Honduran asylum seekers to abandon their claims, Refugees International and Human Rights Watch said today. The joint report by Refugees International and Human Rights Watch, “Deportation with a Layover:…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A wake-up action: #ArtConnects Online Course for children with special needs
~ Americas: States are failing to adequately protect rights of health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic
~ In Germany, Anti-Semitism Creeps into Covid-19 Protests
~ Greece: Move Migrant Children to Safety
~ After Seven Years, Displaced Villagers Might Get Land
~ How Will China Shape Global Governance?
~ Panama: Government Takes Step to End Quarantine Gender Discrimination
~ A Global Report Card on LGBTQ+ Rights for IDAHOBIT
~ Qatar: Reported Covid-19 Outbreak in Central Prison
~ Iraq: Human Rights Watch Submission to the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter