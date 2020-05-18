Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Seven Years, Displaced Villagers Might Get Land

Expand When Felicia Kasenga and her family were forcibly evicted by a commercial farmer from land in Luombwa, they ended up homeless. Kasenga and her 10 children had to sleep in the open for several months. © 2017 Samer Muscati for Human Rights Watch “Where will we go looking for land? There isn’t any land left,” Elisabeth, a 24-year-old mother of four, asked me in 2016. She, along with other rural residents of the Serenje district of Zambia’s Central Province, was displaced seven years ago — some forcibly evicted from their traditional land. Some commercial farmers that leased land in the…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sughra from Pakistan: Embracing Education in COVID-19
~ Coronavirus impact on world’s indigenous, goes well beyond health threat
~ Nepal Failing to Protect Women from Online Abuse
~ Panama: Government Takes Step to End Quarantine Gender Discrimination
~ Rwanda: Major Step Toward Justice for Genocide
~ Sri Lankan Officials Stoke Covid-19 Communal Hate
~ COVID-19: UNESCO and ICOM concerned about the situation faced by the world's museums
~ Not even coronavirus escapes Equatorial Guinea’s extreme censorship
~ UNESCO puts the spotlight on women’s voices in imagining the world to come
~ Dignified burials for the dead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter