Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Coronavirus impact on world’s indigenous, goes well beyond health threat
~ Nepal Failing to Protect Women from Online Abuse
~ Panama: Government Takes Step to End Quarantine Gender Discrimination
~ Rwanda: Major Step Toward Justice for Genocide
~ Sri Lankan Officials Stoke Covid-19 Communal Hate
~ COVID-19: UNESCO and ICOM concerned about the situation faced by the world's museums
~ Not even coronavirus escapes Equatorial Guinea’s extreme censorship
~ UNESCO puts the spotlight on women’s voices in imagining the world to come
~ Dignified burials for the dead
~ When doctors are scarce
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter