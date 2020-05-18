Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal Failing to Protect Women from Online Abuse

Expand Women hold placards during a protest against sexual violence in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 8, 2020. © 2020 Sujan Shrestha/Sipa via AP Images Imagine discovering private – and perhaps intimate – photos of yourself online. Strangers are posting humiliating comments, with personal details, making you identifiable to the world. This is increasingly a reality for women and girls in Nepal – with little response from the government. The Kathmandu Post recently alleged that some social media groups were specifically targeting Nepali women and girls for abuse. The newspaper article claimed that…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Coronavirus impact on world’s indigenous, goes well beyond health threat
~ Panama: Government Takes Step to End Quarantine Gender Discrimination
~ Rwanda: Major Step Toward Justice for Genocide
~ Sri Lankan Officials Stoke Covid-19 Communal Hate
~ COVID-19: UNESCO and ICOM concerned about the situation faced by the world's museums
~ Not even coronavirus escapes Equatorial Guinea’s extreme censorship
~ UNESCO puts the spotlight on women’s voices in imagining the world to come
~ Dignified burials for the dead
~ When doctors are scarce
~ When physical distancing is impossible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter