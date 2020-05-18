Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Global Report Card on LGBTQ+ Rights for IDAHOBIT

Expand Rainbow flags symbolizing LGBT rights. © 2017 Reuters   On  May 17, 1990, the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from its list of mental disorders, recognizing homosexuality as a natural variant of human sexuality. This milestone now marks an annual celebration of sexual and gender diversities, known as the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). Yet the lasting impact of stigma, and “othering” is evident in the discrimination and abuse that  lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people around the world continue to experience. “Breaking…

