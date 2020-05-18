Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Panama: Government Takes Step to End Quarantine Gender Discrimination

Expand Police officers are pictured during the curfew as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Panama City, Panama, March 31, 2020.  © REUTERS/Erick Marciscano   (Washington DC) – The government of Panama has taken an important initial step to address the discriminatory impacts of its gender-based quarantine measures on transgender people by communicating its concern to security agencies, Human Rights Watch said today. It has yet to issue guidelines to specify that transgender people may comply with quarantine measures in accordance with their gender identity, as Human…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Rwanda: Major Step Toward Justice for Genocide
~ Sri Lankan Officials Stoke Covid-19 Communal Hate
~ COVID-19: UNESCO and ICOM concerned about the situation faced by the world's museums
~ Not even coronavirus escapes Equatorial Guinea’s extreme censorship
~ UNESCO puts the spotlight on women’s voices in imagining the world to come
~ Dignified burials for the dead
~ When doctors are scarce
~ When physical distancing is impossible
~ Intensive care in conflict zones
~ COVID-19 in Egypt: Riding out the storm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter