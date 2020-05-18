Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Major Step Toward Justice for Genocide

Expand Félicien Kabuga on his US Department of State wanted poster.  Photo source: US Department of State (Paris) – The arrest of Félicien Kabuga, one of the alleged masterminds behind the Rwandan genocide, in France on May 16, 2020 brings victims and survivors one step closer to justice 26 years later. Kabuga is charged by an international war crimes court with genocide and related crimes during the 1994 genocide, and was living in France under a false identity at the time of his arrest. “Félicien Kabuga’s arrest is a major victory for victims and survivors of the genocide in Rwanda who have…

© Human Rights Watch -


