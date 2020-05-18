Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not even coronavirus escapes Equatorial Guinea’s extreme censorship

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the suspension of a very popular daily TV current affairs programme and its seven journalists in Equatorial Guinea after they showed soldiers using violence to enforce the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ COVID-19: UNESCO and ICOM concerned about the situation faced by the world's museums
~ UNESCO puts the spotlight on women’s voices in imagining the world to come
~ Dignified burials for the dead
~ When doctors are scarce
~ When physical distancing is impossible
~ Intensive care in conflict zones
~ COVID-19 in Egypt: Riding out the storm
~ RSF to Taiwanese President: “Taiwan urgently needs media reform to tackle disinformation”
~ Egypt: No Pretense of Judicial Review for Hundreds
~ Development Finance for Covid-19 Crisis Should Uphold Human Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter