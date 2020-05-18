Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF to Taiwanese President: “Taiwan urgently needs media reform to tackle disinformation”

NewsAs Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen enters her second term, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for reforms to guarantee editorial independence and tackle conflicts of interest in the media as the only sustainable means to protect democracy against disinformation. As Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen prepares to enter her second 4-year term in office on May 20th, 2020, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in an opinion article published in several

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Egypt: No Pretense of Judicial Review for Hundreds
~ Development Finance for Covid-19 Crisis Should Uphold Human Rights
~ Joint Statement on the Rights of Trans People in the UK
~ COVID-19: ICRC Responce in Iraq
~ Unite against hate and violence targeting LGBTI people: UN officials
~ Gerrymandering Explored in Film ‘Slay the Dragon', Experts to Address US Elections
~ Gerrymandering Explored in Film ‘Slay the Dragon’ and May 17 Event
~ Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on the occasion of the International Day of Light
~ Growing Concerns About Racial Bias in Social-Distancing Arrests
~ 25 Years After ‘Disappearing’ Tibetan Panchen Lama, China Is No Nearer to Its Goal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter