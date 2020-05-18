Tolerance.ca
Development Finance for Covid-19 Crisis Should Uphold Human Rights

Expand A worker fills a container with water at the Villa Maria del Triunfo shantytown in Lima, Peru, where people living in poverty have difficulty accessing clean water and meeting the hygiene recommendations by health officials. March 13, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Martin Mejia (Washington, DC) – Human rights should guide the use of billions of dollars committed by development finance institutions to address the Covid-19 health and economic crisis, the Coalition for Human Rights in Development said today. The Coalition of 98 social movements, grassroots groups, and civil society organizations…

