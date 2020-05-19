Tolerance.ca
Gerrymandering Explored in Film ‘Slay the Dragon', Experts to Address US Elections

How do you defeat a system that allows politicians to legally and unapologetically suppress the will of voters? This question is that the center of Slay the Dragon, an inspiring new documentary from Participant Films about the quest to end gerrymandering ahead of the 2020 US elections. Human Rights Watch Los Angeles Film Club  – which is inviting the public to view Slay the Dragon online for free – is hosting a virtual Q&A Sunday at 6pm PST/9pm EDT featuring the documentary’s protagonist, The People executive director Katie Fahey, along with leading voices from Human Rights Watch and the NAACP.…

