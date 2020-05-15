Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Growing Concerns About Racial Bias in Social-Distancing Arrests

On Wednesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James called on the New York Police Department to enforce social distancing rules without racial bias, following reports that people of color are being disproportinately targeted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Data shows that Black and brown people comprised near 68 percent of arrests in the city recent weeks, and they've received over 80 percent of coronavirus-related summonses. “The apparent unequal enforcement of social distancing policies is deeply troubling, and deepens the divide between law enforcement and the people they are tasked to…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Venezuela: goodwill that gives life to the International Red Cross Movement
~ France: End Discriminatory Police Checks and Fines
~ Thai Activist Arrested on Covid-19 Pretext
~ US: Free Detained Asylum Seekers in Pandemic
~ Coronavirus lockdowns in Central America, exploited by criminal gangs
~ Brazil. Blogger gunned down on street in Rio de Janeiro state
~ Hong Kong: Impotent and biased IPCC report into protests fails to bring justice any closer
~ DRC: Congolese reporter charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions
~ Violence has unleashed against German journalists covering demonstrations in three major cities
~ Americas: Authorities must protect people from COVID-19 instead of resorting to repressive measures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter