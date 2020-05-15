Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: goodwill that gives life to the International Red Cross Movement

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ France: End Discriminatory Police Checks and Fines
~ Thai Activist Arrested on Covid-19 Pretext
~ US: Free Detained Asylum Seekers in Pandemic
~ Coronavirus lockdowns in Central America, exploited by criminal gangs
~ Brazil. Blogger gunned down on street in Rio de Janeiro state
~ Hong Kong: Impotent and biased IPCC report into protests fails to bring justice any closer
~ DRC: Congolese reporter charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions
~ Violence has unleashed against German journalists covering demonstrations in three major cities
~ Americas: Authorities must protect people from COVID-19 instead of resorting to repressive measures
~ Japan: Introduce LGBT Non-Discrimination Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter