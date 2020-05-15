Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Banning Anti-LGBT ‘Conversion Therapy’ isn’t Enough

Expand Rainbow flags symbolizing LGBT rights. © 2017 Reuters Lawmakers around the world have proposed new legislation to ban ‘conversion therapy’ – attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. In Canada, for example, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said banning conversion therapy was a “top priority” for his government, while lawmakers in Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, and Spain have also called for bans. The UN’s special rapporteur on torture has said that, in some instances, conversion therapy can “lead to severe and life-long physical and mental pain and…

© Human Rights Watch -


