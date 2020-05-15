Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France: End Discriminatory Police Checks and Fines

Expand French Police officer wearing a protective surgical face masks against coronavirus, checks documents of a man in Paris, as a strict lockdown comes into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19. Paris, France, 16 April 2020. © 2020 Alfred Yaghobzadeh/Abaca/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (Paris) – The French government should take urgent and concrete steps to end discriminatory police stops, 24 local, national, and international organizations said on Wednesday in an open letter sent to French authorities. Related Content Open letter on discriminatory police checks and fines In…

© Human Rights Watch -


