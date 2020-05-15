Tolerance.ca
Thai Activist Arrested on Covid-19 Pretext

Expand Supporters of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship — known as the “Red Shirts” — held a remembrance service in Bangkok on May 13, 2020 to demand justice for those killed and wounded by the military during the crackdown on the 2010 political protests. © 2020 Anurak Jeantawanich Thai authorities are using Covid-19 regulations as a convenient rationale to silence peaceful critics of the government. On the evening of May 13, Bangkok police arrested prominent pro-democracy activist Anurak Jeantawanich for violating the ban on public assembly – one of the emergency measures…

© Human Rights Watch -


