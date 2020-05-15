Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Free Detained Asylum Seekers in Pandemic

Expand An ICE detainee rests his hands on the window of his cell in the segregation wing at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc, in Adelanto, California, on April 13, 2017. © 2017 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters (Washington, DC) – Nearly two dozen human rights, immigrant rights, and civil rights advocates and service providers are coming together to seek the release of immigrants and asylum-seekers in detention. In the face of continued refusal by federal authorities to use discretion to release people from immigration detention, the groups will leverage the…

~ France: End Discriminatory Police Checks and Fines
~ Thai Activist Arrested on Covid-19 Pretext
~ Coronavirus lockdowns in Central America, exploited by criminal gangs
~ Brazil. Blogger gunned down on street in Rio de Janeiro state
~ Hong Kong: Impotent and biased IPCC report into protests fails to bring justice any closer
~ DRC: Congolese reporter charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions
~ Violence has unleashed against German journalists covering demonstrations in three major cities
~ Americas: Authorities must protect people from COVID-19 instead of resorting to repressive measures
~ Japan: Introduce LGBT Non-Discrimination Law
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UK International Development Committee
