Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus lockdowns in Central America, exploited by criminal gangs

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Brazil. Blogger gunned down on street in Rio de Janeiro state
~ Hong Kong: Impotent and biased IPCC report into protests fails to bring justice any closer
~ DRC: Congolese reporter charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions
~ Violence has unleashed against German journalists covering demonstrations in three major cities
~ Americas: Authorities must protect people from COVID-19 instead of resorting to repressive measures
~ Japan: Introduce LGBT Non-Discrimination Law
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UK International Development Committee
~ US: Lawsuit Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Program Secrecy
~ Detained Children Left Out of Covid-19 Response
~ Two new members appointed to the Assembly of the ICRC
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter