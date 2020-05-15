Tolerance.ca
Brazil. Blogger gunned down on street in Rio de Janeiro state

NewsLeonardo Pinheiro, a very active and outspoken Brazilian blogger, has been gunned down in Araruama, a small town in the interior of Rio de Janeiro state. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the local authorities to investigate his execution-style murder thoroughly and not rule out the possibility that it was linked to his blogging. The founder of a local news blog on Facebook called A Voz Araruamense (Voice of Araruama), Leonardo Pinheiro was in

