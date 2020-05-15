Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Congolese reporter charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in Kasaï-Oriental province, in the southeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to drop all charges against Faustin Mbiya, a radio journalist who was held arbitrarily for three days for violating Covid-19 lockdown measures. Journalism is an essential activity during a crisis, RSF said.The programme director of Fondation Daniel Madimba, a radio station based in Mbuji-Mayi, the provincial capital, Faustin Mbiya was

© Reporters without borders


