Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violence has unleashed against German journalists covering demonstrations in three major cities

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) fears that the repeated assaults against journalists in Germany will have a chilling effect on the media. The most violent attack took place on May 1 at a protest in the German capital, leaving four journalists injured, but similar incidents occurred also at other demonstrations in Berlin, Dortmund and Hamburg. Since 1 May, reporters from various German audio-visual media have been targeted by physical attacks at protests against the anti-coronavirus restrictions and at the May Day demonstrations.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Americas: Authorities must protect people from COVID-19 instead of resorting to repressive measures
~ Japan: Introduce LGBT Non-Discrimination Law
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the UK International Development Committee
~ US: Lawsuit Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Program Secrecy
~ Detained Children Left Out of Covid-19 Response
~ Two new members appointed to the Assembly of the ICRC
~ Human Rights Watch Film Festival Presents First Digital Edition
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must account for the disappearance of three opposition leaders
~ UN rights chief warns against mishandling the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns
~ Deadly gas leak in India, grim wake-up call for global chemical industry: UN rights expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter