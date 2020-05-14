Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Brings Out Government’s Ugly Side in Cameroon

The message of national solidarity around the Covid-19 pandemic seems to have been lost in Cameroon. While several other governments are calling on its citizens to pull together and help one another, Cameroon’s ruling party is using the pandemic to settle scores and punish the opposition. Expand A man who received a protective mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer donated by “Survival Initiative”, a fundraising initiative launched by opposition leader Maurice Kamto, Bangoura,Cameroon, May 2020. © 2020 Private On May 11, 6 volunteers from the “Survival Initiative,” a fundraising initiative…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ China: Tibet Anti-Crime Campaign Silences Dissent
~ A Perfect Storm Is Brewing in Burundi
~ Call for applications and nominations for the 2020 UNESCO International Literacy Prizes
~ UN rights chief warns against mishandling lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns
~ Who are the four Yemeni journalists under Houthi death sentence?
~ Laureates from Brazil and Spain to receive UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for their use of AI in education
~ Republic of Congo: State TV urged to reinstate news anchor sidelined after coronavirus interview
~ Two European cartoonists threatened over cartoons with religious and political content
~ Bangladeshi journalists, cartoonist, arrested for Covid-19 coverage
~ Libya: Ramping up its COVID-19 response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter