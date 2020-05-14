Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Perfect Storm Is Brewing in Burundi

Expand A rally on the first day of the ruling party’s campaign in Bugendana, Burundi, on April 27, 2020. © 2020 Private While most of the world tries to slow the spread and limit the death toll of Covid-19, Burundi is expelling health experts. This week, the government, which refuses to acknowledge the threat the virus presents, resorted to familiar tactics and declared the country representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) and three of its experts persona non grata without giving any reason. With less than a week before Burundians go to the polls to elect their next president and…

© Human Rights Watch -


