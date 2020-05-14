Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two European cartoonists threatened over cartoons with religious and political content

NewsTwo cartoonists, a Hungarian and a Swede, are targeted by violent online harassment campaigns, because they ridiculed religious and political authorities. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the unacceptable pressures that undermine the right to inform in the heart of Europe.A cartoon by Gábor Pápai that the daily Népszava published on 28 April showed the Hungarian National Public Health C

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Republic of Congo: State TV urged to reinstate news anchor sidelined after coronavirus interview
~ Bangladeshi journalists, cartoonist, arrested for Covid-19 coverage
~ Libya: Ramping up its COVID-19 response
~ Iraq: New Government, New Legislative Agenda
~ Brazil: In response to COVID-19, authorities must ensure adequate access to healthcare for marginalized groups
~ Hong Kong: pro-democracy protests resume, so does police violence against journalists
~ Humor Comes at a Price in Morocco and Tunisia
~ Covid-19 Backlash Targets LGBT People in South Korea
~ Emergency Action Needed for Vulnerable Artisanal & Small-Scale Mining Communities & Supply Chains
~ Nissaf Slama
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter