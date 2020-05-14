Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshi journalists, cartoonist, arrested for Covid-19 coverage

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately release well-known figures held in connection with their coverage of the coronavirus crisis and to drop all charges against them. At least 12 journalists and bloggers have been charged under the draconian 2018 Digital Security Act since the start of May.Those provisionally detained include cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, writer and blogger Mushtaq Ahmed and whistleblower Didarul Bhuiyan.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Republic of Congo: State TV urged to reinstate news anchor sidelined after coronavirus interview
~ Two European cartoonists threatened over cartoons with religious and political content
~ Libya: Ramping up its COVID-19 response
~ Iraq: New Government, New Legislative Agenda
~ Brazil: In response to COVID-19, authorities must ensure adequate access to healthcare for marginalized groups
~ Hong Kong: pro-democracy protests resume, so does police violence against journalists
~ Humor Comes at a Price in Morocco and Tunisia
~ Covid-19 Backlash Targets LGBT People in South Korea
~ Emergency Action Needed for Vulnerable Artisanal & Small-Scale Mining Communities & Supply Chains
~ Nissaf Slama
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter