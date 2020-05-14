Tolerance.ca
Detained Children Left Out of Covid-19 Response

Expand © jacktheflipper/Getty Images   (New York) – Many governments are not addressing the safety of detained children in their Covid-19 response, Human Rights Watch said today. Available data indicates that the virus is spreading rapidly through closed facilities, including jails and prisons.   Only about 20 countries are known to have released children from detention facilities in efforts to limit the impact of Covid-19. A global survey of media reports found that, by comparison, adult detainees have been released in at least 79 countries in response to the pandemic. While in Afghanistan,…

© Human Rights Watch -


