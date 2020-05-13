Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attack on Tajik Journalist Reporting on Covid-19

The media is literally under attack in Tajikistan. There was a total of over 80 attacks of all kinds, physical and non-physical – including cyber-attacks and attacks via judicial or economic means – on journalists in the country from 2017 to 2019. This week, journalist Abdullo Ghurbati, who works for one of the few remaining independent media outlets in Tajikistan, Asia Plus, became the latest victim. Expand Abdulloh Ghurbati receives medical help after an attack on May 11, 2020, Dushanbe, Tajikistan. © 2020 Asia Plus On May 11, two masked men attacked Ghurbati near the entrance to his…

© Human Rights Watch -


