Emergency Action Needed for Vulnerable Artisanal & Small-Scale Mining Communities & Supply Chains

Expand “An artisanal mine in the Western region of Ghana. © 2014 Juliane Kippenberg/Human Rights Watch”.   As COVID-19 sweeps the globe, affecting the health and lives of millions, the pandemic is wreaking further economic havoc on the lives of artisanal, small scale miners and their communities.  83% of the world’s mining workforce relies on these mines for their livelihood.  That comes to roughly 40.5 million people. These people were vulnerable before COVID-19 and even more so now.   We the undersigned global civil society organizations and community-based associations work to promote the…

