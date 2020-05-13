Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nissaf Slama

Nissaf Slama is a research assistant for North Africa at Human Rights Watch. She worked previously as Public Information Consultant for IOM’s Libya office in Tunis and as Tunisia country correspondent for Peace Insight’s peacebuilding project Peace Direct. She worked both as a fixer for foreign correspondents and as a journalist in Tunisia. Nissaf received a Bachelor Degree in English Language, Literature and Civilization from the Tunis Faculty of Human and Social Sciences in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic, French and English.

