Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s Not Just Covid-19 That Threatens UK’s Human Rights

Expand A man wheels his suitcase across Westminster Bridge looking towards the Houses of Parliament, at would normally be rush hour as the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, March 30, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Frank Augstein More than 40,000 people dead. Hard decisions about how to relax a lockdown that has confined millions to their homes. Covid-19 understandably continues to dominate headlines and the focus of United Kingdom policymakers. That applies to human rights too. Coronavirus means new rights issues demand our attention, such as how to ensure access…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Covid-19 Apps Pose Serious Human Rights Risks
~ Cambodia: Abusive “war on drugs”, rife with torture and corruption, must be overhauled
~ Caesarea and Jisr al-Zarqa
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child on Kuwait
~ Covid-19 Fueling Anti-Asian Racism and Xenophobia Worldwide
~ Protecting Women’s Reproductive Health During the Pandemic
~ Afghanistan: Attack on Hospital a War Crime
~ Peru: Law Protects Abusive Policing
~ Israel: Discriminatory Land Policies Hem in Palestinians
~ Lockdown Should Not Discriminate Against Migrants, Refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter