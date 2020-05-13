Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Apps Pose Serious Human Rights Risks

(New York) – The mobile location tracking programs governments are using in the fight against Covid-19 pose serious risks to human rights, Human Rights Watch said in a detailed Q&A released today. The programs, whose utility in controlling the pandemic has yet to be proven, may introduce unnecessary and disproportionate surveillance measures in public health disguise. Entitled “Mobile Location Data and Covid-19,” the Q&A examines the different ways that governments are using geolocation and proximity information from mobile phones and other devices and the risk they pose to privacy rights.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ It’s Not Just Covid-19 That Threatens UK’s Human Rights
~ Cambodia: Abusive “war on drugs”, rife with torture and corruption, must be overhauled
~ Caesarea and Jisr al-Zarqa
~ Human Rights Watch Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child on Kuwait
~ Covid-19 Fueling Anti-Asian Racism and Xenophobia Worldwide
~ Protecting Women’s Reproductive Health During the Pandemic
~ Afghanistan: Attack on Hospital a War Crime
~ Peru: Law Protects Abusive Policing
~ Israel: Discriminatory Land Policies Hem in Palestinians
~ Lockdown Should Not Discriminate Against Migrants, Refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter