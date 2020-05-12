Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child on Kuwait

Related Content Human Rights Watch Kuwait Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child, 87th Pre-Sessional We write in advance of the 87th pre-session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child and its review of Kuwait’s compliance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This submission proposes issues and questions that the Committee members may want to raise with the government of Kuwait on the topics of nationality, migrant child abuse in detention, female genital mutilation, child labor, violence against children, child marriage, and protecting students, teachers, and schools…

