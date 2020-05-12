Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Fueling Anti-Asian Racism and Xenophobia Worldwide

Expand A man wears a mask while walking in front of closed businesses on Grant Avenue in Chinatown in San Francisco, Saturday, March 21, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu (New York) – Governments should take urgent steps to prevent racist and xenophobic violence and discrimination linked to the Covid-19 pandemic while prosecuting racial attacks against Asians and people of Asian descent, Human Rights Watch today. On May 8, 2020, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “the pandemic continues to unleash a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering” and…

