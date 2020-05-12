Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Law Protects Abusive Policing

Expand Riot police walk in front of the closed congress building in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Martin Mejia (Washington, DC) – Peru recently enacted a law eliminating an explicit requirement that the use of force by police must be proportionate and granting police special protections against criminal prosecution, Human Rights Watch said today. This creates a real risk that police abuse will increase and can contribute to impunity for the most serious human rights violations. “The new law on police use of force is a recipe for abuse and impunity,” said José Miguel Vivanco,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lockdown Should Not Discriminate Against Migrants, Refugees
~ PNG: Sponsoring nurses to become midwives and educators
~ “An emergency within an emergency” – Red Cross nurses on conflict and coronavirus
~ Exceptional Florence Nightingale Medal awarded to nurses, midwives in captivity
~ Viet Nam: Planning for education based on sound evidence and a crisis-sensitive perspective
~ Letter to Uganda’s Director of Public Prosecutions Calling for the Dismissal of Charges Against Homeless Youth
~ In the Pandemic, Millions of People Could Lose Their Homes
~ EU, UK Sanction Top Nicaraguan Officials
~ No Justice 10 Years After Thailand’s ‘Red Shirt’ Crackdown
~ Lebanon: People with Disabilities Overlooked in Covid-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter