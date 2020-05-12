Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lockdown Should Not Discriminate Against Migrants, Refugees

April 22, 2020 Video Greece: Refugees Working to Protect Moria Camp from Covid-19 A group of refugees in Moria camp formed the Moria Corona Awareness Team (MCAT) to spread awareness and protect the camp from Covid-19. Footage courtesy of ReFOCUS Media Labs FB/IG: @refocusmedialabs TW: @refocusmedialab The Greek government has begun easing lockdown measures, given the country’s success in keeping Covid-19 under control. Starting last week, people could leave their homes without authorization, most shops have re-opened, and older students have returned to the classroom. However, the same is…

© Human Rights Watch


