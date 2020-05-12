Tolerance.ca
No Justice 10 Years After Thailand’s ‘Red Shirt’ Crackdown

Expand Thai activists use laser projectors to display the message “Searching for the Truth,” in remembrance of the 2010 military crackdown on the “Red Shirts” protest, May 2020. © 2020 Private On the evening of May 10, activists in Bangkok used laser projectors to display the message “Searching for the Truth” onto walls of many downtown buildings. These symbolic actions popped up in locations where, 10 years ago, I witnessed one of Thailand’s most violent political confrontations. It is a sign of popular support for the demand for truth about the 2010 violence that the “Searching for the Truth”…

© Human Rights Watch


