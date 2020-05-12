Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: People with Disabilities Overlooked in Covid-19

Expand School-age children in Lebanon. Top photos, bottom left photo: © 2017 Amanda Bailly for Human Rights Watch. Bottom center and right photos: © 2017 Sam Koplewicz for Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Lebanon’s Covid-19 response has overlooked people with disabilities, who have not been provided with accessible information about the virus or consulted in preparing the government’s emergency response plans, Human Rights Watch said today. People with disabilities are facing barriers in getting health care. Children with disabilities cannot access remote education on an equal basis with others,…

