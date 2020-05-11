Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Letter to Uganda’s Director of Public Prosecutions Calling for the Dismissal of Charges Against Homeless Youth

Hon. Justice Jane Frances Abodo Director, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Plot 1 Pilkington Road Workers’ House Kampala Uganda May 11, 2020 Re: CRIMINAL CASE NO 113 OF 2020; UGANDA VS. MUKIBI HENRY & 18 OTHERS IN THE CHIEF MAGISTRATES COURT OF MPIGI AT NSANGI Dear Hon. Justice Jane Frances Abodo:  I am writing on behalf of Human Rights Watch, an international human rights organization working in more than 100 countries around the world to document human rights violations and advocate for changes that respect and promote the human rights of all. On behalf of Human Rights Watch…

© Human Rights Watch


