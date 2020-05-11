Tolerance.ca
The ICRC continues its humanitarian work amidst COVID-19 environment

~ Platforms urged to prevent harassment of journalists covering Covid-19
~ Turkish journalists arrested for reporting Covid-19 cases
~ Colombia Should Protect Displaced People During Covid-19
~ International Nurses Day: Nurses deserve praise, thanks, protection amid COVID-19
~ China: detained for fighting censorship
~ Afghan cleric who defied Covid-19 lockdown threatens woman journalist
~ Syria: UN must not cut vital aid lifeline to north-west amid Russian and Syrian war crimes
~ Kyrgyzstan Should Grant Rights Defender His Freedom
~ Closing Pakistan’s Maternity Wards Puts Women at Risk
~ Press Freedom and Journalism During (Covid19) Crisis
