Human Rights Observatory

In the Pandemic, Millions of People Could Lose Their Homes

Expand Homeless women sleep outside on a mattress in the "Villa 31" neighborhood during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. According to official data, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in this slum have increased in the past week, putting authorities on high alert.  © 2020 AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko For households around the world, soon it will be the time of the month to start thinking about next month’s rent, mortgage or housing loan payments. Billions of people have been directly or indirectly…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ The ICRC continues its humanitarian work amidst COVID-19 environment
~ Platforms urged to prevent harassment of journalists covering Covid-19
~ Turkish journalists arrested for reporting Covid-19 cases
~ Colombia Should Protect Displaced People During Covid-19
~ International Nurses Day: Nurses deserve praise, thanks, protection amid COVID-19
~ China: detained for fighting censorship
~ Afghan cleric who defied Covid-19 lockdown threatens woman journalist
~ Syria: UN must not cut vital aid lifeline to north-west amid Russian and Syrian war crimes
~ Kyrgyzstan Should Grant Rights Defender His Freedom
~ Closing Pakistan’s Maternity Wards Puts Women at Risk
