Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish journalists arrested for reporting Covid-19 cases

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns arrests of journalists covering the Covid-19 epidemic in Turkey, where the authorities have been tightening their grip on information since the start of the epidemic.Official information about the epidemic is proving very partial in Turkey and only the public health ministry is providing statistics about the spread of the virus.

© Reporters without borders -


