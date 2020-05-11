Tolerance.ca
Colombia Should Protect Displaced People During Covid-19

Expand A photograph sent to Human Rights Watch showing the living conditions of a displaced indigenous community in Buenaventura, Colombia. Their limited access to water and health services means that Covid-19 could spread quickly through the community. © Private Internally displaced people in Colombia often live in overcrowded conditions with limited access to water and food. These families, who fled violence in their home regions and often struggle economically, face further risk from Covid-19. At least 300,000 people have fled their homes due to conflict-related violence in Colombia since…

~ The ICRC continues its humanitarian work amidst COVID-19 environment
~ Platforms urged to prevent harassment of journalists covering Covid-19
~ Turkish journalists arrested for reporting Covid-19 cases
~ International Nurses Day: Nurses deserve praise, thanks, protection amid COVID-19
~ China: detained for fighting censorship
~ Afghan cleric who defied Covid-19 lockdown threatens woman journalist
~ Syria: UN must not cut vital aid lifeline to north-west amid Russian and Syrian war crimes
~ Kyrgyzstan Should Grant Rights Defender His Freedom
~ Closing Pakistan’s Maternity Wards Puts Women at Risk
~ Press Freedom and Journalism During (Covid19) Crisis
