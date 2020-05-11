Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: detained for fighting censorship

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges Beijing to free three defenders of press freedom who have been detained in Chinese black prisons since April 19 for reposting censored news articles on an open-source website.On April 19th, three defenders of press freedom, 27-year-old Cai Wei, 30-year-old Tang, and 27-year-old Chen Mei, were

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ The ICRC continues its humanitarian work amidst COVID-19 environment
~ Platforms urged to prevent harassment of journalists covering Covid-19
~ Turkish journalists arrested for reporting Covid-19 cases
~ Colombia Should Protect Displaced People During Covid-19
~ International Nurses Day: Nurses deserve praise, thanks, protection amid COVID-19
~ Afghan cleric who defied Covid-19 lockdown threatens woman journalist
~ Syria: UN must not cut vital aid lifeline to north-west amid Russian and Syrian war crimes
~ Kyrgyzstan Should Grant Rights Defender His Freedom
~ Closing Pakistan’s Maternity Wards Puts Women at Risk
~ Press Freedom and Journalism During (Covid19) Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter