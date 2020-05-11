Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan cleric who defied Covid-19 lockdown threatens woman journalist

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Afghan authorities to protect Vida Saghari, a journalist and women’s rights activist who is being threatened by a fundamentalist cleric in the western city of Herat because she criticized him for holding a religious gathering in violation of the coronavirus lockdown. Saghari became the target of Mullah Mujib Alrahman Ansari’s anger after she, like many other social media users, posted critical comments on Facebook alongside a photo of the g

