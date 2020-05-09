Tolerance.ca
Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week

Trending rights tweets this week: A third Covid whistleblower, and healthcare worker, "falls" from a window in Russia; a 24-year-old Egyptian filmmaker died in prison two years after making a video mocking President Sisi – he never stood trial; a prison uprising in Venezuela left 47 people dead; and HRW investigates how a natural wonder became a place of horror in Syria.

~ Saudi Arabia: Prince in Incommunicado Detention
~ Venezuelan Human Rights Group Under Attack
~ Bangladesh Should Support Hijra, Trans Under Covid-19
~ #MeToo in the land of censorship
~ Thailand Should Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic
~ UN rights office concerned over migrant boat pushbacks in the Mediterranean
~ Governments Call for Protection of Sexual and Reproductive Rights
~ Nicaragua: Over a dozen people deprived of their liberty for participating in protests that began in 2018 have symptoms consistent with COVID-19
~ Syria violence ‘a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored’: UN human rights chief
~ Iran: Prosecutions for Protests About Plane-Downing
