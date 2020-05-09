Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand Should Free Detained Migrants Amid Pandemic

At least 65 detainees in Thailand’s Songkhla immigration detention center – including 18 ethnic Rohingya women and children – tested positive for Covid-19, raising serious concerns about the health and safety of refugees and migrants held in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions. The squalor and inadequate medical care in Thailand’s immigration detention centers are well-documented. With hundreds of people crammed together, sleeping and eating in the same space and sharing bathroom facilities, social distancing and other measures to prevent infections are impossible. In such conditions, Covid-19…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Prince in Incommunicado Detention
~ Venezuelan Human Rights Group Under Attack
~ Bangladesh Should Support Hijra, Trans Under Covid-19
~ #MeToo in the land of censorship
~ UN rights office concerned over migrant boat pushbacks in the Mediterranean
~ Governments Call for Protection of Sexual and Reproductive Rights
~ Nicaragua: Over a dozen people deprived of their liberty for participating in protests that began in 2018 have symptoms consistent with COVID-19
~ Syria violence ‘a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored’: UN human rights chief
~ Iran: Prosecutions for Protests About Plane-Downing
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: COVID 19 adds to humanitarian crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter