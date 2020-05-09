Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Prince in Incommunicado Detention

November 4, 2019 Video Saudi Arabia: Change Comes with Punishing Cost Arrests, Torture, Murder Accompany Reforms (Beirut) – Saudi authorities detained Prince Faisal bin Abdullah Al Saud, a son of the late King Abdullah and former head of the Saudi Red Crescent Society, on March 27, 2020 and have since apparently held him incommunicado, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have refused to reveal his whereabouts or status, a source with ties to the family told Human Rights Watch, which suggests that authorities may have forcibly “disappeared” him. Prince Faisal’s case is the most…

© Human Rights Watch -


