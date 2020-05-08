UN rights office concerned over migrant boat pushbacks in the Mediterranean

Tolerance.ca
~ Governments Call for Protection of Sexual and Reproductive Rights
~ Nicaragua: Over a dozen people deprived of their liberty for participating in protests that began in 2018 have symptoms consistent with COVID-19
~ Syria violence ‘a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored’: UN human rights chief
~ Iran: Prosecutions for Protests About Plane-Downing
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: COVID 19 adds to humanitarian crisis
~ COVID-19: Assisting displaced communities in Cabo Delgado
~ Italy: Release of mafia bosses due to pandemic results in new threats against journalists
~ Eswatini: News website persecuted for criticizing King Mswati
~ Cameroon: Nora’s struggle to keep hope alive in the face of insurmountable odds
~ UN Security Council Should Renew South Sudan Arms Embargo
